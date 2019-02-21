scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Modi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Feb 23

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk city on February 23. A BJP spokesperson said party-level preparations for the public meeting have been completed.Senior police and civic officials also held a meeting to review the preparations for the proposed visit of the prime minister.Chief Secretary D B Gupta, DGP Kapil Garg, DG (law and order) M L Lathar, ADG (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra and others were present in the meeting held at the secretariat. PTI SDA NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos