Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday to seek a fresh term for the BJP-led government in the state.Modi in a tweet said he will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli."Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state," Modi tweeted.The assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting will be held on October 24.The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-NCP alliance. PTI JTR DPB