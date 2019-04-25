Modi to address rally in Ayodhya on May 1

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ayodhya on May 1, BJP leaders said on Thursday.The holy town has been central to the BJP and its Hindutva affiliates' agitation for a Ram temple at what faithfuls believe to be the birth place of lord Ram.The BJP leaders said the rally will be part of Modi's campaign for the Lok Sabha election. Ayodhya falls under Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. PTI KR ASK KJKJ