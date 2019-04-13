Modi to address traders in Delhi on Apr 19

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders of the country at Talkatora Stadium here on April 19, Union minister Vijay Goel said, adding he will discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto. The convention is being organised by the Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanywad Mahasammelan, he said. "There has been huge enthusiasm among the trading community after the BJP released its Sankalp Patra manifesto which promises to address prominent and fundamental issues concerning traders. Traders have been organising meetings in different places to express their gratitude to the prime minister and BJP national president Amit Shah," Goel said. Prominent business leaders and office-bearers of all market associations in Delhi have been invited on this occasion, he said. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said Sankalp Patra talks about setting up a National Traders Welfare Board, new retail policy to boost retail trade, pension scheme for small traders above the age of 60 years, Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance to all GST-registered traders and credit cards to traders on the lines of Kisan Credit Cards."The BJP has not only taken care of the interests of traders, but has also fought for them, and by including the prominent concerns of traders in its Sankalp Patra, the BJP has made it clear that it alone can protect the interests of traders," he said.Goel said in the month of October, Modi had asked him to send a report on National Traders Board, which he prepared after holding a series of consultations with several traders. He added that it will be a one-of-a-kind convention and thousands of small and large traders shall attend it. PTI AMP ASG SRY