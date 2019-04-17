Modi to address 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Bikaner on May 4

Bikaner, Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally here on May 4 in support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal, a party functionary said Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Chittorgarh and Barmer on April 21, Jodhpur and Udaipur on April 22 and Jaipur on May 3, said BJP district president Satya Prakash Acharya. Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan where 13 constituencies will go to polls on April 29 and remaining 12 seats on May 6. PTI CORR AG SNESNE