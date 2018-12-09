Modi to attend BJP govt's first anniversary function in HP

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a function to celebrate the BJP government's completion of one year in power in Himachal Pradesh on December 27, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.He said Modi had accepted a request by the state government to be the chief guest at the function which will be held in Dharamsala, he said.The state government is committed to expediting the pace of development so that benefits of development reach the person living at the lowest ebb, Thakur said.The Centre has always remained considerate to the developmental demands of the state's people, he said.He added that coordination between the Centre and state government ensures approvals for Himachal Pradesh's development projects.Thakur also announced that Ladbhadol Community Health Centre will be upgraded to a civil hospital and its bed capacity will be increased to 30 to 50. PTI DJI DIVDIV