Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 30, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Sunday. "The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m.,"a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA on Saturday. PTI SKL AQS