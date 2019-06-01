Modi to offer prayers at Guruvayur Temple on June 8

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famed Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Guruvayur on June 8.This will be Modi's first visit to the southern state after assuming office as prime minister for the second consecutive time.According to temple sources, the prime minister is expected to spend at least 45 minutes at the shrine, dedicated to Lord Krishna."We have got confirmation that the prime minister will visit the shrine on June 8. According to the information received, he will reach the temple by noon and take part in 'uchapooja'," a senior Guruvayur Devaswom official told PTI.The official, however, said they do not have any information as to whether any other ministers would be accompanying Modi.BJP sources here told PTI that the prime minister would only to offer prayers at the shrine and no other official or party programmes were scheduled as of now."The prime minister is expected to reach the state by 11.30 am and return by 4 pm the same day," the source told PTI.The Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple is one of the most significant Vaishnava temples in south India.Modi had offered prayers at the centuries-old Sri Padmanabha Swamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 'Divyadesams' of Lord Vishnu, in January. PTI LGK UD SS NSDNSD