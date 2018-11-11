Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday; inaugurate projects

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various projects related to the cleaning of the Ganga in Varanasi on Monday, an official said Sunday. These include a Rs 254-crore 140-MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP), pumping stations at Chaukaghat (140 MLD), Phulwaraia (7.6 MLD) and Saraiya (3.7 MLD) worth Rs 34 crore, the official of the National Clean Ganga Mission (NMCG) said. The projects also include construction of a relieving trunk sewer, rising mains and interceptor sewers along Varuna and Assi for 28 km with a cost of Rs 156 crore. The NMCG has also sanctioned a project for sewage management of Ramnagar town at an estimated cost of Rs 73 crore. This includes interception and diversion of four drains of Ramnagar, 0.44 km of sewage conveyance lines and a 10-MLD STP, the official added. PTI PRHMB