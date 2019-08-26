Modi-Trump meeting final blow to Pakistan: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump has dealt a "final blow" to Pakistan over its attempt to corner India on the Kashmir issue, the BJP said on Monday. "Pakistan's propaganda was dealt the final blow in the meeting between the PM and President Trump. Pakistan was hoping to get some statement which will give it a last ray of hope. The meeting has categorically confirmed that any issue concerning India and Pakistan has to be discussed bilaterally," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said. Modi on Monday categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying the two countries can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally and "we don't want to trouble any third country". Modi made these remarks in France alongside US President Donald Trump, who ahead of his meeting with the prime minister had said that he would discuss the Kashmir issue with him on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz. On his part, Trump said he and Modi spoke about Kashmir "at great length" last night and he feels that both India and Pakistan can resolve it on their own. Rao asserted that the US has already agreed to India's position on the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. PTI KR KR SMNSMN