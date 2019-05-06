Modi utters untruths to sharpen communal polarisation: Yechury

(Eds: Adds Yechury quotes) New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi "utters untruths" to sharpen communal polarisation, shortly after Modi slammed him for his "derogatory" remarks against two great Hindu epics."As is his wont, Modi distorted what was said in Bhopal where BJP has fielded a terror-accused. Like terror knows no religion, violent people can be found in all groups. Even epics Ramayana & Mahabharata speak of such people. To sharpen communal polarisation, Modi utters untruths," Yechury tweeted.At an election rally in West Bengal's Jhargram earlier Monday, Modi said it had become a "fashion for Communists to use derogatory language against Hinduism"."I can understand if Communists abuse religion. Even those who have Sita and Ram in their names don't respect religion. It is fashionable for them to make derogatory references to our holy books and our religion," he said.Yechury had recently said Ramayana and Mahabharata were specimens of Hindu violence. In another tweet, Yechury quoted Rabindranath Tagore to allege that Modi spoke half-truths. "To be outspoken is easy when you do not wait to speak the complete truth. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," he said.Urging voters to shun both TMC and BJP, Yechury said the people of West Bengal would not fall for their "gimmickry"."The voter in Bengal will not be sidetracked by untruths and cheap gimmickry from holding you accountable for your govt's abysmal performance in the past 5 years. Both TMC and BJP will have to answer voters for the misery heaped on their lives," he said. PTI ASG ASG ABHABH