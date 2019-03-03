Modi visits Cong's bastion Amethi, unveils Indo-Russia joint venture rifle mfg unit

(Eds: Adds details, Putin's statement) Amethi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday addressed his first rally in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, since coming to power in 2014 and inaugurated a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles, an India-Russia joint venture.Modi, who landed in the city after addressing a rally some 350 km away in Bihar's Patna, said Amethi, which has traditionally been loyal to the Gandhi family, was the best example of his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) motto and his government has done full justice to the constituency in terms of the development. "We were not able to win elections the last time (2014) but won your hearts. Smritiji worked for the development here and did more work than that done by the one who (Rahul Gandhi) has won from here," he said, referring to Union minister Smriti Irani who unsuccessfully contested the last election from Amethi."Those who voted for us and those who did not, all are ours...This is the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said. The Congress president has been alleging that his constituency was receiving step-motherly treatment from the Centre with various projects being stalled since the BJP-led government came to power.The prime minister, who announced development projects worth Rs 538 crore for the constituency, said Amethi will get a new identity now and be known by the new venture of AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles which will be made at the Korba ordnance factory here. The AK-203 will replace the INSAS rifles being used by the Army and other forces. The immediate target is to produce 7,00,000 AK-203 rifles in the facility, official sources said."The AK-203 rifles will be manufactured in Amethi under Russia-India joint venture...these rifles will be known as 'made in Amethi' and will help our jawans in encounters with naxals and terrorists," Modi said.In a message read out by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Russian President Vladmir Putin said the joint venture will be able to fulfil Indian security agencies' requirement for small arms. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Some people go around giving speeches of 'made in Ujjain', 'made in Jaipur', 'made in Jaisalmer'...this is Modi. Now 'Made in Amethi' will be AK-203 rifles. It will help our jawans."He said the rifles will be made in bulk and exported also, thus presenting employment opportunities to the local youths.Alleging that the delay in carrying out development works in Amethi has been because of previous governments, he said, "This work should have been started eight to nine years ago. The Korba ordnance factory was set up for making modern rifles but it was not fully used. This factory is an example of how the needs of our armed forces was neglected earlier."The PM said that in 2005 the army had raised its requirements after which work was started on this factory. "When the foundation was laid by your MP, it was said that work will start in 2010. It was his government but it did not happen. Why believe such a person? For three years, it was not decided what kind of weapons will be made here and land was also not made available," he said.Attacking the Congress chief, Modi said he promised jobs to 1,500 people but only 200 could get employment and he claims he never tells a lie. "He keeps giving speeches all over the country on employment."Modi alleged the previous government neglected the forces and they were not provided with bullet-proof jackets and made to wait for Howitzers, fighter planes."These people sat on the Rafale deal for years and when it was time for their government to go, they pushed it in cold storage," Modi said. "They are still using the Rafale deal for their personal selfish gains. From the Supreme Court to the CAG, all are saying that the government has taken the right decision at the right time and right deal has been struck in national interest but they are telling lies. It is the frustration of not getting the commission in the defence deal which can be seen on the faces of some people," he stressed."When our government assumed office, we finalised it in one-and-a-half years...and the first Rafale aircraft will be in our skies soon," he added.Modi also blamed the previous government for Amethi losing out on the steel factory, mega food park, cycle factory. "When power turns into selfishness and taking the family ahead becomes the only aim then it is natural that needs of the country are left behind. This is what happened with Amethi," he said."Forgetting people after taking votes is the attitude of some families and people," he said. "They do not want development of the poor so that their generations can raise the slogan of 'garibi hatao." He said his government, on the other hand, is working for the poor."What was done with the poor was also done with the farmers. They never tried to strengthen them and when farmers used to get fed up of their policies, they were lured by loan waivers. In 2008, they waived Rs 52,000 crores and its benefit remained confined to some over 3 crore farmers while the real benefit was taken by their cronies," he said.Buoyed by the surging crowds and slogans being raised against the local MP, he said Amethi and its people are going to make history and its echo of which will be heard across the country. He thanked Irani, who contested the 2014 polls from Amethi unsuccessfully, for carrying out development works here. Defence Minister Sitharaman and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke on the occasion.