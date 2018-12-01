Modi wants to create two Indias -- one for rich, other for poor: Rahul

/R Chittorgarh (R'than), Dec 1 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to create two Indias -- one for the rich and the other for the poor. Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, Gandhi said one part is for farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers, while the other is for industrialists like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. "Modi wants to create two Hindustans, which is not acceptable to us. There will be one flag and one country," he said. Gandhi said nobody could insult the farmers of the country, no matter if he was the prime minister of the country or the president of the US. "The BJP leaders are talking about several issues, but there are only two issues. One is employment and the other is of betterment of farmers," he said. Gandhi reiterated that the Congress government would waive farmers' loans within 10 days of coming to power in Rajasthan. The Congress chief recalled that when Modi was contesting the 2014 general election, he had talked about employment, corruption and farmers. But, he claimed, the prime minister was not talking about such issues in 2018. "Neither youths got employment, nor farmers got any help." PTI AGHMB