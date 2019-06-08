Modi wears traditional 'mundu', visits Guruvayur temple

Kochi, June 8 (PTI) Clad in a traditional Kerala 'mundu' (dhoti) and a round-neck half sleeve kurta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guruvayur in Thrissur district Saturday and offered prayers.He changed into the customary white mundu and shawl before going to the famed Lord Krishna temple.Modi then addressed the BJP workers of the state.Beginning his 35-minute-long speech in Malayalam, Modi said, "My dear brothers and sisters, may you all have blessings of Guruvayoorappan (Lord Krishna of Guruvayur temple)."He described Guruvayur as "Bhooloka Vaikunta" (Vaikunta of Lord Vishnu in Earth).Cheering up the BJP's leadership and rank and file in the state, the prime minister said the party's electoral defeat in the southern state would not come in the way of the central support.Modi later left for Cochin International Airport in a special special chopper.He appeared in same Kerala dress as he boarded his flight to Maldives from the Kochi airport. PTI TGB ROH ZMN