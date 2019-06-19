Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday wished Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday. "Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he tweeted. Gandhi is expected to meet Congress leaders at the party headquarters later in the day. PTI SKC SNESNE