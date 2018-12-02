Modi wishes people of Israel on Hanukkah

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday wished the people of Israel health and prosperity on the occasion of Hanukkah. "My friend, PM @netanyahu, Happy Hanukkah to you and the people of Israel. May this special occasion further the spirit of brightness and happiness. May everybody be healthy and prosperous," Modi tweeted.Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. PTI NAB TIRTIR