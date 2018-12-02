scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Modi wishes people of Israel on Hanukkah

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday wished the people of Israel health and prosperity on the occasion of Hanukkah. "My friend, PM @netanyahu, Happy Hanukkah to you and the people of Israel. May this special occasion further the spirit of brightness and happiness. May everybody be healthy and prosperous," Modi tweeted.Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. PTI NAB TIRTIR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos