Modi-Xi meet:HC nod to TN govt to allow banners

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the Tamil Nadu and Central governments to erect banners to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their informal meet here this month.The order came on a plea from the state government which sought the court's permission in this regard.A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, however, made it clear that the state has to follow all existing rules in connection with installation of such banners. The bench also said no political parties will be allowed to install such banners.