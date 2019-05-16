'Modilies' has become popular worldwide, tweets Rahul Gandhi mocking PM

(Eds: Adding Oxford Dictionaries comment, BJP's reaction) New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of speaking lies, and claimed even a website now "catalogues the best 'Modilies'". Gandhi tweeted that "Modilies" is a new word that has become popular worldwide. "Now there's even a website that catalogues the best Modilies!" the Congress president said on twitter, along with a link to the website "Modi Lies: The Most Accurate List of PM Modi's Many Lies," he said. On Wednesday, he had lampooned the prime minister saying "Modilie" is a new word in dictionary and had tweeted a screenshot of a photoshopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of the word. Oxford Dictionaries, however, replied to Gandhi's tweet saying the word does not exist in its dictionaries and the the image shown is a "fake". The BJP used the tweet of Oxford Dictionaries to take a dig at is rival. "Slapped," tweeted BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya. Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal. In the fabricated page tweeted on Wednesday, "Modilie" was described as a "mass noun". It listed three meanings and examples of the usage of the word. Oxford Dictionaries on its Twitter handle said, "We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries." PTI SKC RT