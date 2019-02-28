Modi's critics should admit 'chowkidar sher hai', says Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) Post India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's detractors would now admit that "chowkidar sher hai" (watchman is a lion).Addressing a BJP programme at Derabis in Kendrapara district, Pradhan said those who questioned the ability of the 'Chowkidar' hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) which, in turn, praised the prime minister.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has time and again jibed at Modi as "chowkidar chor hai" in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal. The origin of the line dates back to the run-up of the 2014 general elections when Modi had promised to work as a 'chowkidar' to guard the people's money and their trust once elected to the top office.The Union Petroleum minister also said that some people were asking where was Modi's 56-inch chest, immediately after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. In less than 15 days of the incident, Indian forces entered into Pakistan air space and eliminated more than 300 terrorists, he said. "The people who were raising the question on the 56-inch chest hailed Indian Air Force (IAF) which in turn praised Modi. The IAF has downed a flight of Pakistan," Pradhan said."The Indian pilot, who is in captivity of Pakistan, will soon return home safely," he added. It is for the first time after the war in the 1970s that the Indian force crossed the Line of Control and the PM has already said that Pakistan will be taught a lesson and has to "bite the dust", he added. Pradhan also said that Odisha was second to none when it came to making sacrifices for the nation. "Two of our Odia jawans have laid down their lives in the Pulwama incident," Pradhan pointed out. Referring to the alleged manhandling of one of the relatives of the slain CRPF jawan Manoj Kumar Behera at the funeral by a ruling BJD MLA, Pradhan said the people who were shedding "crocodile tears" over the martyrdom of the jawan, were exposed."The incident (manhandling of the slain jawan's kin) has brought shame for Odisha," Pradhan said criticising the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik."The video footage of the incident has been shown in the Pakistan television channel," he added. The minister also called upon the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders to work tirelessly for the upcoming elections. PTI AAM JM RHLRHL