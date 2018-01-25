Modis Davos address praised by leaders of ASEAN countries

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modis address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was deeply appreciated by the leaders of ASEAN countries during their bilateral meetings with him, the external affairs ministry said today.

There was also appreciation for the India growth story as well as for Aadhaar, steps to contain graft and the countrys efforts to move towards a cashless economy, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Preeti Saran said.

Saran, while briefing reporters about bilateral meetings Modi had with leaders of six ASEAN countries since yesterday, said Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte evinced interest in learning from Indias Aadhaar project to which Modi expressed readiness to offer help.

Besides Duterte, Modi has held bilateral meetings with leaders of Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei. Leaders of 10 ASEAN countries are here to attend the India- ASEAN Commemorative Summit and to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

Saran said the common aspect in all the bilateral meetings was appreciation for Modis speech at Davos.

"They conveyed their deep appreciation for the Prime Ministers speech at Davos. It was extremely well received by the leadership of ASEAN, in ASEAN countries, because it has special resonance with each one of them given the subject the PM spoke on," said Saran.

In Davos, Modi had touched upon a wide range of issues and sent out a strong message against protectionism and inward-focused economic policies. He had said such tendencies can be as dangerous as terrorism.

Saran said during the retreat for the ASEAN leaders, Modi talked about Nari Shakti (women power) and in this context referred to Indian Navys six-member women crew which is currently on a voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

Modi also proposed an all-women team from ASEAN and India for a similar expedition. PTI MPB ASK ASK