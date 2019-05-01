Modi's efforts led to UN designating Azhar global terrorist: Shah

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the UN designated terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad's chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist and asserted that this is why "India needs a strong and decisive leader"."That is why India needs a strong & decisive leader. Grateful to PM Narendra Modiand his diplomatic efforts that led to the UN designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. It was long over due. This also reflects PM Modi's commitment towards Zero tolerance against terrorism," Shah tweeted.BJP leaders have credited Modi's leadership for the development as they reacted to what is being seen as a big diplomatic victory for the country.Senior party leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India stood vindicated with Azhar now declared a global terrorist."India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the Prime Minister's foreign policy," he said.With the party making nationalism and the Modi government's actions against terrorism the central theme of its Lok Sabha election campaign, it is set to highlight the UN measure for political dividends in the election season. PTI KR KR ABHABH