Modi's is 'government of rhetoric', its exit imminent: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government a "government of rhetoric", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday claimed its exit is imminent in the Lok Sabha elections.He said the BJP's "rhetoric" will sink the Modi government. Rhetoric will sink the Modi government. It will be one reason and the other would be the weakening of constitutional institutions. People have gradually understood that it is a government of rhetoric, Gehlot said at a press conference. Modi ji did not give good governance and now his government's farewell is imminent. People will see that that they will be wiped out in the upcoming elections, he added.Replying to an allegation against the Union minister and BJP nominee from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat threatening government officials during electioneering, Gehlot said he did not expect this from him. Now, the people in the country are going to hang their government at the Centre upside down, he said. Shekhwat had allegedly threatened government officials for filming vehicles used in his campaign during his election meeting in Pokharan on Sunday. The officials had been filming vehicles to estimate Shekhawat's poll expenditure.This is not the last election. I have details of all officials. The government would change after five years. I would hang all of them upside down then,"Shekhawat had purportedly said.A complaint was lodged later against him with the district election officer.