Modi's nationalism is 'fake': Kejriwal at poll rally in Haryana

Hisar, May 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his nationalism was fake. Speaking at a poll rally in favour of his ally Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala here, Kejriwal projected JJP-AAP as a viable alternative. Hitting out at the prime minister, Kejriwal said Modi was seeking votes from people for the Balakot air strikes carried out in February. "Modi has not done any work in these years. He has nothing to show for development. Modi is saying only one thing that they killed terrorists by carrying out air strikes," he alleged. "A few days ago, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a statement saying he wants Modi to continue as India's Prime Minister. Imran Khan is seeking votes for him. There has never been an example of a Pakistani prime minister batting for our PM in the last 70 years," the AAP supremo said. Continuing his tirade against the prime minister, he said everyone knows that Pakistan sent terrorists from across the border to carry out an attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab, but strangely the Modi government had allowed a Pakistani investigation team to probe. "In January 2016, Pakistan sent its terrorists to carry out attack on air force station in Pathankot, but Modi ji allows Pakistanis to probe the incident," he said. "Modi's nationalism is fake, he is dangerous for the country, he has done setting with the Pakistanis and he needs to be exposed," Kejriwal alleged. He claimed that the traders were still struggling with the after-effects of demonetisation. "Modi said demonetisation will help end terrorism, end corruption. Did it achieve desired results? But instead people lost jobs and traders were destroyed," he said. Invoking his Haryana roots, Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for AAP-JJP candidates on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats, which go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. "We want to serve the country, we want to serve people, this is why we are asking you to strengthen our hands. Dushyant has been serving you people as an MP during the past five years. We are not here to seek votes in any one individual's name but on the basis of our work," he said.