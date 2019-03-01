Modi's 'parakram' behind IAF pilot's return in 48 hours: Irani

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "parakram" (valour) for Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's return from Pakistan within two days of his capture. "Sangh (RSS) today can be proud of the fact that a son of India is returning to India in 48 hours due to the 'parakram' of a swayamsevak (RSS volunteer)," she said in an apparent reference to Modi. Modi was an RSS pracharak before he joined the BJP, which is affiliated to the Hindutva organisation. She was speaking at the release of a book, 'RSS: Building India through Sewa', authored by BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal. Speaking on the occasion, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole said the nation was with Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday during an engagement between Indian and Pakistan fighter jets. Hosabole said people are feeling an upsurge of patriotism due to the prevailing atmosphere. He also spoke in detail about the nationwide work of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which, he asserted, believes in servicing the society in different fields without any bias and discrimination. Irani also highlighted work of the woman wing of the RSS. Mittal said his book presents facts about the RSS and its works while seeking to explode a lot of myths about it. The organisation has often faced vicious criticism even though it is in reality the biggest "nation-building" exercise. PTI KR SMNSMN