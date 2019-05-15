Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM a black spot: Mayawati

(Eds: Adding quotes ) Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) Hitting out at Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday said his legacy as the chief minister of Gujarat is a "black spot" and "burden" on the BJP as well as the communal history of the country. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that Modi was "unfit" as chief minister and prime minister and his tenure has seen "anarchy and hatred"."My tenure as chief minister of UP for four times hasbeen clean and works done on law and order, development,peoples welfare front are remembered even today. PM Modi has been CM of Gujarat for a longer time but his legacy is such it is a black spot not only on himself but also on the BJP and a burden on communal history of the country," she said here."It is clear how fit the BSP president is on issues of peoples welfare and national interest and how unfit the prime minister is," she said."During our government, UP remained free of anarchy and riots but Narendra Modi's tenure not only as the Gujarat CM but also as the prime minister has been full of anarchy,violence, tension and hatred and so it can be said that he hasfailed in holding public office and is unfit," Mayawati said. "As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had been unfit inadhering to the 'raj dharma' in accordance with the Indianculture, Constitution and the law and has also been unfit asthe prime minister," she said. Alleging that the BJP forced GST and note ban on the country in an immature manner, she said it had been done so as to prove themselves as 'doodh ka dhula'(honest) and others as wrong. "Their favourite and corrupt capitalists fled the country with the money of the common people deposited in banks. This was made possible only with connivance of Modi government," she charged. The BSP president said BJP appears to be suffering from the "disease" of proving themselves as honest and others as wrong and "corrupt" but the country knows that most of those having benami properties and corrupt are connected with the BJP. "But like he is an OBC on paper, prime minister ishonest only on paper.The BJP and PM are different in realityand their actual accounts are kept hidden under a carpet," shecharged, adding all efforts to defame her proved futile as the accounts of her party were clean. On some Opposition parties terming the BSP president as 'daulat ki beti' instead of 'dalit ki beti', Mayawati said this has been done mostly by those who had casteist and narrow mindset.Such people have also opposed reservation to Dalits and oppressed and the BJP is number one in this, she said.Charging the ruling party with misusing officialmachinery in proving Opposition leaders as corrupt , Mayawati said at election time, Modi is "misleading" the people by saying he is poor, fakir and had no property. "The entire country knows that BJP is the richest partyrun by capitalists but still the 'guru-chela' have been cryingabout how poor they are in their rallies. This is nothing butan election trick," Mayawati said.The BSP president said during poll time rival parties try to indicate that whatever she or her party has was accumulated through dishonest means and the prime minister is also adopting such methods in his rallies."Whereas whatever the BSP has was contributed by those associated with this movement .The prime minister has no shame in terming the BSP as the personal property of its president. He has crossed all limits of decency," she charged.Terming note ban as the "biggest scam", she said it is also an issue which needs investigation. "The country also knows what their politics is in notgetting back black money from abroad," she added.PTI SAB DVDV