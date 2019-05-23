Modi's work has defeated "negative" politics of Opposition: BJP

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) With the initial election trends suggesting the NDA making huge gains, the BJP leaders Thursday said it unambiguously indicated that the "grammar of politics is under transformation" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work has defeated the "negative" politics of opposition.BJP's vice president Vinay Sahasrabudhe said:"Once again people have reposed their confidence in BJP and Modi in a big way. The trends indicate unambiguously that grammar of politics is under transformation"Party's spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain described the party's excellent performance as "the victory of the developmental work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defeat of negative politics." He further said those who thought that by forming coalition based on caste politics they can defeat development, "this is the new era...Modi era...an era of development politics. Whoever will bring development, will win." The BJP, on its own, was leading in 291 seats much as against its main rival Congress which was ahead in 52 seats in the 543 seat Lok Sabha. PTI AG JTR TVS