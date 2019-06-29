MoEF working on scheme to encourage student involvement in making college campus green, clean

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Environment and Forest is working on a Smart Campus Scheme, under which students would be involved in making the college campus green and clean. Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar, who planted a sapling in Malviya National Institute of Technology here on Saturday, said that under the scheme, 1,000 additional saplings will be planted by the students of the institute every year. He said recycled water will be used in the plantation drive which will help preserve the natural resource. He said the contribution of students towards environment conservation will be recorded in their performance. On the same lines, a School Nursery Scheme will also be introduced in the schools with the active participation of the students, the minister said. He said saving every drop of water is part of tradition and culture of Rajasthan and other parts of the country have a lot to learn from the state in this field. PTI SDA CK