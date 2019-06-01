Mohan Bhagwat in Kanpur for RSS training prog; to speak on nationalism and social service

Kanpur (UP) Jun 1 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with 600 volunteers on the topics of nationalism, social equality and service during his four-day stay here, office bearers of the Sangh said Saturday. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, who arrived here Saturday, will also discuss qualitative development of the Sangh volunteers and apprise them of his views on dedication towards society, RSS office bearer Bhawani Bheekh said. Bhagwat is here to participate in the ongoing 20-day training programme of Purvi Kshetra Prashikshan Varg (east zone unit) which started on May 24 and will continue till June 13. Senior office bearers of RSS, Eastern Zone, received Bhagwat at the Kanpur Central Railway Station on Saturday. RSS Prant Pracharak Mohan Agarwal said Bhagwat had reached Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya here, the venue for the training programme, and will remain in the city till June 4. Bhagwat refused to make a comment when mediapersons asked him on the BJP's second term with a mandate of 303 seats. PTI COR SAB INDIND