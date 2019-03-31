Mohan, Dahiya re-elected unopposed president, gen secy of PTI Federation

Panaji, March 31, (PTI) AG Mohan from Chennai and Balram Dahiya from Delhi have been re-elected unopposed as president and general secretary respectively of the Federation of PTI Employees' Unions on Saturday. Atanu Pal from Kolkata and Sagar T Burke from Mumbai were elected as the vice president and treasurer respectively. All the office bearers were elected unopposed in the annual elections during Annual General Meeting held here from March 29 to 31. Raju Naik from Bhopal and Kishore Bhorker from Mumbai would be the assistant general secretaries of the federation. In the elections from Delhi, Jhonson K, Sanjay Kholia, Mulam Singh Rawat, Vinod Kumar, Bhim Singh, Dinesh Dev and Jagdish were elected as the federation executive members from northern region. Rajendra Naik, TS Ramesh and PS Rane were elected the federation executive members from the western region, while P Ramadoss, PR Gireesan and D Venkata Reddy were elected from the southern region. Samiran Bhattacharya, Ajoy Kumar and Mukut Barman were elected federation executive members from the eastern region. PTI RPS IKD AAR