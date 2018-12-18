Mohsin Shaikh's father dies; family vows to take forward the fight for justice

Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) Sadique Shaikh, father of MohsinShaikh who was allegedly killed by members of Hindu Rashtra Sena in Hadapsar area here in 2014, passed away Monday in Solapur due to heart attack, family sources said.Shaikh (64), who used to run a photocopy shop in Solapur, was seeking justice for his slain son."He was suffering from heart ailment and was admitted to the hospital three days back. He died today of a massivecardiac attack," said Anwar Burhan, Shaiikh's son-in-law.He said though Shaikh was no more, the family would take forward the fight for justice for Mohsin. Shaikh is survived by his younger son and wife.Mohsin Shaikh (28) was killed on June 2, 2014 allegedly by the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) members in Hadapsar. Around 20 people, including HRS chief Dhananjay Desai, were arrested in connection with the case. PTI SPK RSY SRY