MOIL begins production at Parsoda manganese mine in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) State-run MOIL Tuesday said it has commenced production at its Parsoda manganese mine near Nagpur in Maharashtra. The company was granted the mining lease for Parsoda mine in 2016 for a period of 50 years. "This is to inform that mine development activities and production (float ore) from new manganese ore mine of the company at Parsoda has been started," MOIL said in a BSE filing. However, it did not inform about the date from which the production began at the mine. Earlier, MOIL had said that production at Parsoda mine was expected to begin by the end of March/April 2019. The mine will be operated by opencast mining method, it had said. MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, operates around 10 mines, including six in Maharashtra and four in Madhya Pradesh. Balaghat mine is its largest, which produces top quality manganese ore. Shares of the company were trading up 1.62 per cent at Rs 156.65 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI RVKRVK