MOIL Q4 net profit rises 10% to Rs 128 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) State-run MOIL today reported 10 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 127.78 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had clocked Rs 115.80 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

During the January-March quarter of 2017-18, its total income grew by 39 per cent to Rs 443.13 crore, from Rs 318.76 crore in the year-ago period.

MOILs expenses during the quarter under review were higher at Rs 242.28 crore as compared to Rs 147.47 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. At present, it operates 10 mines, six located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.