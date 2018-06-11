Moily honoured with special award by Chennai-based NGO

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Six parliamentarians have received Sansad Ratna awards while former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has bagged a special award for heading the parliamentary standing committee on finance.

Five MPs from Maharashtra and one from Odisha -- belonging to different parties -- won the best parliamentary performance award from Prime Point Foundation -- a Chennai-based NGO.

The Sansad Ratna Awards 2018? was instituted nine years ago by the NGO.

These awards were instituted at the instance or suggestion of the late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as civil society recognition for members of Parliament (MPs) outstanding performance in Parliament, said K Srinivasan, Chairman of Prime Point Foundation, in a release.

Among the recipient MPs were: Bhartruhari Mahtab (Biju Janata Dal), Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party), Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena), Rajeev Shankarrao Satav (Indian National Congress), and Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik (Nationalist Congress Party) under different categories.

The MPs received their award from former West Bengal Governor and National Security Advisor M K Narayanan and former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy, the release said.

The selection process is transparently done, based on the data provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and PRS India, Srinivasan added. PTI NKD CS MKJ