Moily's attack on IAF chief totally exposes Congress: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress after its leader Veerappa Moily accused Indian Air Force chief B S Dhanoa of "lying" on the Rafale deal, the BJP Thursday said it "totally exposes" the opposition party feeling "shattered" by the ongoing probe into the VVIP chopper contract.In Hyderabad, Moily had accused of "lying", a day after the latter called the Rafale deal a "game changer" and the Supreme Court verdict on it a "very fine" judgment. "Comments of a senior leader like Moily totally exposes the Congress as he calls the IAF chief names. It shows its desperation is complete and it is totally shattered by the speed of inquiry that the government is doing against corruption," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.He was apparently referring to the CBI probe into the purchase of VVIP choppers from AgustaWestland when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. PTI JTR KR KR ANBANB