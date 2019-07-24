Mommy & Baby Fair 2019: A Spectacularly Informative Exhibition of Maternity and Baby Care Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A B2B Show for the Maternity and Baby Care Industry to be held for the first time in North IndiaNEW DELHI, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of Mommy & Baby Fair will be held during 26 - 28 July 2019 at Hall 7ABC, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The fair organised by Tulip 3P Media Private Limited, aims to give global and local players from the maternity and baby care industry plenty of opportunity to network and to exhibit their products. It will make real business happen!The seven focus zones within the exhibition hall are the Baby Care, Feeding & Nursing, Diapering, Carrier, Nutrition, Fashion and Toy. A large number of exhibitors across these zones, including Unicharm - MamyPoko, U-Grow India, Timios, Rama Vision, Pigeon, Nuby, Mustela and Palmers, RAL Consumer Products, Me n Moms, Popees Baby Care, Green Gold Animations (owner of Chhota Bheem and the Krishna film series), A Star Marketing, QPlay, Green Toys and Rafferty's Garden and Medela, will proudly showcase their products.Fueled by an increased awareness of infant nutrition, hygiene and safety and consistent innovation, the maternity and baby product market in India is set to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-24.Mommy & Baby Fair will give maternity and baby care companies an excellent opportunity for advertising and a platform for establishing a mutually beneficial relationship with other business people and potential clients and/or customers. This fair will help them stay current in the present ever-changing business climate. Networking at this fair can also enable them to find solutions to their own business problems or needs. What's more, the fair will help exhibitors expand their knowledge by taking advantage of the viewpoints and experiences of others.In addition, exhibitors can take part in the insightful round table discussion organized by BabyChakra and a host of other discussions on the trends and innovations that the sector is currently witnessing. The seminar will also give them a valuable insight into how Indian mothers take informed decisions and cherry-pick products for their little ones.Venue: Hall 7ABC, Pragati Maidan, New DelhiTimings:26 July; 10 AM to 6 PM27 July; 10 AM to 6 PM28 July; 10 AM to 4 PMFor more information, visit: https://mommybabyfair.com/ About Tulip 3P Media Pvt. Ltd.Tulip 3P Media Pvt. Ltd., is one of the leading media companies established in the year 2006, based in New Delhi, India. We are a widely acknowledged media group for industry oriented publications for different B2B verticals aimed at furnishing latest news, opinions, market outlooks and trends. The media activities of the company branch out extensively to market research and industrial events such as exhibitions, conferences and seminars to foster lasting coordination within the industry. Tulip's overarching and long experience tipped with its incisive industry networking gives it a lasting edge for being one of the most genuine branding destinations for the industries it covers through its periodicals & events.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951407/Mommy_Baby_Fair_Logo.jpg PWRPWR