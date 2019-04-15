Mompreneur and Banker Turned Baker - 'Chef Meghna' Bags the Food Instagrammer of the Year 2019 by 'Living Foodz' Epicurean Guild Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --In the recently concluded Living Foodz Epicurean Guild Awards 2019, India's premium lifestyle channel, Chef Meghna Kamdar has been awarded as the 'Food Instagrammer of the Year 2019'. Chef Meghna is a banker turned baker, who started her YouTube channel by the name 'Meghna's Food Magic' just 3 years back. She was nominated in this category along with four other food instagrammers. The winner was decided by public voting where Chef Meghna got highest number of votes and stood as the proud winner of this award.After giving up a decade of successful career in banking, Chef Meghna started her culinary journey by selling her cakes and biryani door to door and became a known household name. She started her entrepreneurialjourney 3 years back at the age of 37. After failing in her first attempt, she restarted and today Chef Meghna is an internet sensation with her fan base of over 2 Million (20 lakhs+) across various social media platforms. She is also TEDx speaker, Social Media Influencer, Blogger, Menu consultant and intelligent food creator; working with more than 30 brands. With her social media full of her scrumptious recipe videos, kitchen hacks and food tips, she is also a fitness freak maintaining her work - life balance very beautifully and became flab to flat with her good eating habits.On this development, Chef Meghna said, "I am thankful to my fans, followers and Living Foodz for giving me this recognition. It's been 3 years that I started with Meghna's Food Magic and a lot has changed. Rather than investing in jewelry, I invested in myself, I decided to re-invent career, to get out of the standard mould of a woman in late 30s and began caring for my body, my looks, my desires and my dreams, and rest is as they say is history. Culinary world was a choice I made from within that turned into an art of living for me. I believe that this is just a start and a lot is to be achieved."Hashtags: #ChefMeghna #LFEGA #theFoodinstagrammeroftheyear #livingfoodz (For images, click on the link and download images: https://photos.app.goo.gl/7kfedeG7AJMip1AD6 . In the picture: Chef Meghna (on the left, receiving the Food Instagrammer of the year 2019 award from Ms. Zeba Kohli, Entrepreneur and Chocolatier (in the centre) at the Living Foodz Epicurean Guild Award.) About Chef Meghna:Chef Meghna is food and culinary expert. After giving up her job in the corporate sector she switched towards fulfilling her dreams and drew her inspiration from various international celebrity chef, in just a span of four years she has carved her own niche in the industry. Meghna is mother of a 12 year young daughter. Her food journey started with home baker and today is a celebrity chef. Chef Meghna also runs her own YouTube channel 'Meghna's Food Magic' . She has also been part of various campaigns for Saffola, TATA Housing, Signature, Daniel Wellington, Cadburys, The Westin, Dr Oetker, ITC Sunfeast, Dove are to name a few. She is also a TEDx speaker and has spoken about men and women equality and what do women really want. She is an inspiration to all for not giving up your dreams at any point of time in your life.About the Awards:The third edition of the Living Foodz Epicurean Guild Awards (LFEGA) honours the best of food in India-from the emerging and innovative, to traditional and trendy-it is a celebration of India's culinary diversity as interpreted by talented chefs and entrepreneurs. Source: Chef Meghna PWRPWR