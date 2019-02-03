Monaco's Prince Albert II on India visit from Feb 4-10

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Prince Albert II, the head of state of Monaco, will arrive here Monday on a week-long India visit during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership to strengthen bilateral ties, specially in sectors such as trade and energy. Prince Albert will arrive on Monday morning and will attend the IndiaMonaco Business Forum in the afternoon followed by a round-table on energy and climate change, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. During the visit, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Prince Albert, the ministry said. He will visit Rajasthan before heading home on February 10. PTI ASK AAR