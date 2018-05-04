MONEY-MARKET-REVIEW

Bonds remain mixed, call rates turn higher

Mumbai, May 04 (PTI) Government bonds (G-Secs) remained mixed in a quiet trade following alternate bouts of buying and selling.

While, the overnight call money rates turned higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system.

The 7.17 per cent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2028 rose to Rs 96.23 from Rs 96.19, while its yield held stable to 7.73 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 gained to Rs 89.4850 from Rs 89.4050, while its yield softened to 7.97 per cent from 7.98 per cent.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 went-up to Rs 93.25 from Rs 93.21, while its yield ruled steady to 7.85 per cent.

However, the 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 slipped to Rs 96.45 from Rs 96.49, while its yield edged up to 7.77 per cent from 7.75 per cent.

The 7.80 per cent government security maturing in 2020 dipped to Rs 100.74 from Rs 100.76, while its yield inched up to 7.39 per cent from 7.38 per cent.

The 8.20 per cent government security maturing in 2022 declined to Rs 101.4450 from Rs 101.50, while its yield inched up to 7.74 per cent from 7.73 per cent.

The overnight call money rates ended higher to 5.92 per cent from Thursdays level of 5.80 per cent.

The 3-days call money rates resumed at 6.00 per cent and finished at 5.90 per cent, its moved in a range of 6.00 per cent and 5.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 48.10 billion in 6-bids at the 3-days repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 111.22 billion in 48-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on May 03. PTI 03. PTI