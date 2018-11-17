Monkey shot dead, buried in farm; FIR registered

Ballia (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a person for allegedly shooting a monkey to death and burying it in a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said Saturday. The accused, Ram Narayan Ram, had shot the monkey dead and buried the animal in a farm outside Husenpur village in Sikandarpur area, the police said. Acting on the complaint by the villagers on Tuesday, the forest department officials dug out the body and sent it for post-mortem, said Sikandarpur police station in-charge Anil Tiwari. The officer said three injury marks were found on the body of the monkey. A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act on the complaint by a forest department official, the officer added. PTI CORR NAVHMB