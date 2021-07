New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Monnet Industries Tuesday posted a standalone loss of Rs 144.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30. However, the company had posted standalone profit of about Rs 28 lakh in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE. Its total income declined to Rs 28,000 in the second quarter rom Rs 3.02 crore a year ago. PTI SID HRS MR