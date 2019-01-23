Monopol Colors is Cooling Down the Planet With its Color of the Year 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Colors attract. Colors affect emotions and behavior. Colors define your character and your many moods. Colors also illustrate your brand persona. Each year, different color institutes outline a color or a set of colors that become a trend observation for fashion, cars and architecture in particular. However, the true color of the year should do more than being just a trend or fashion. It should help protect and preserve the substrates for a maximal time. Moreover, when the substrate is the entire Earth, the color has to do a lot more, and for many years and generations to come. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812170/Monopol_Colors_Logo.jpg )Early this year, Monopol Colors took joy and pride in announcing 'The Coolest White' as its Color of the Year 2019, at its headquarters in Switzerland describing it as 'a massive transformative purpose, which shall start a movement in cooling down the planet with paint'.The nature as we know it is dying each day, as we consume resources at a rate much faster than what the ecosystem can reproduce. With the rising urban population, the earth's green cover has been depleting rapidly to make way for megacities of the future. Today, 55% of the world's population lives in urban areas. The United Nations expects this amount to increase to 68% by 2050. The use of dark building materials for buildings and streets, the lack of green spaces and the exhaust of air-conditioning devices cause a boiling effect also known as the urban heat-island effect.Rising energy consumption, booming urban heat-island effect, precipitous climate change and global warming hollers the need for intelligent solar heat management solutions such as cool paints. While darker coatings absorb and radiate up to 95% of solar radiation making the substrate and the environment extremely hot, normal white surfaces absorb about 25% of the radiant heat. With the Coolest White, Monopol Colors has optimized the color to a new benchmark of total solar reflectance (TSR) up to 88, thus absorbing and radiating only 12% of the solar radiation. The Coolest White reduces the heating of coated substrates. Therefore, heating the interior of the buildings as well as heat reflectance to the environment is moderated, helping to counteract the urban heat-island effect.The Coolest White is a multi-layered coating system for high-quality metallic faade elements and structures made of aluminium, steel, fiberglass (glass-reinforced plastic or GRP) among other things, such as industrial and commercial buildings, malls, hospitals, factories, petrol stations, bridges, overpasses and more. Automotive and industrial substrates too can benefit from this application."White is the color most often associated with purity, a new beginning, exactitude and care," says Lionel Schlessinger, Chairman of Monopol Colors. "I had just returned from Mumbai, a megacity with nearly 20 million inhabitants. The heat, the noise and the hectic had a very high opaque impression on me. It made me think of all the challenges that we are facing due to the human impacts on our ecosystem in today's world. It was very clear to me then that we have to take action. I am thankful and happy that Ben van Berkel and UNStudio partnered with us in this movement to develop the Coolest White. Together, we hope that a lot of individuals, institutions and corporations will join our movement to solve the problems of the only world we have."Tim Krger, Head of Laboratory at Monopol Colors, explains, "The Coolest White is based on fluoropolymer technology. It has long lasting and ultra-durability properties such as improved abrasion resistance up to 75%, exceptional weatherability, and excellent color as well as gloss retention, which offers not only the aesthetic plus a great design, but also increases the lifecycle of the coating up to 30 years. Since we are extensively using metallic facades for construction today, imagine a complete white city that actively contributes to keeping the local temperature lower by counteracting the urban heat-island effect. And, that is why we have chosen our Color of the Year 2019 to be the Coolest White."About Monopol Colors Monopol Colors has a clear vision: to become the Center of Excellence for Paints. Headquartered in Switzerland, having cutting-edge R&D laboratories, and fully-equipped manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, India and Kenya. Monopol Colors manufactures ultra-durable and high-performance anticorrosion and industrial coatings as well as protection systems for metallic facades and numerous industries, that help its customers achieve extraordinary aesthetic utility and appeal, drive operational excellence and future-proof their investments. Color design is one of the top skills of Monopol Colors.In India, the company has set up a new, ultra-modern manufacturing and research facility with an installed capacity of over 3,500 kilo litres near Mumbai. The Coolest White is based on the latest fluoropolymer technology. It has long lasting and ultra-durability properties such as improved abrasion resistance up to 75%, exceptional weatherability, and excellent color as well as gloss retention, which offers not only an aesthetic plus a great design, but also increases the lifecycle of the coating up to 30 years.http://www.thecoolestwhite.com