Monorail, developing Chandigarh as IT, tourism hub high on BJP's agenda

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Bringing monorail to ease traffic congestion and develop the city as a tourism and IT hub are some of the poll promises made by the BJP's Chandigarh unit in its manifesto released Thursday.The manifesto was launched by the BJP's Chandigarh unit chief, Sanjay Tandon, and party candidate Kirron Kher.Implementation of the sixth pay commission, one time settlement of all issues related to Chandigarh Housing Board houses, preference to Chandigarh residents for jobs here, resolving parking problems, a dispensary in every ward, bringing all dispensaries under one management and beautification of all markets are among the poll promises made by the BJP.The party has also proposed to develop the city as a hub of tourism, education and IT, providing free wi-fi in all markets, removing dumping grounds from Daddu Majra and getting electricity wires underground.Tandon said the main objective of the party is to make sure all required amenities are available to the residents and every person gets benefits of all the government schemes. The BJP has tried to bring in better governance with increased participation of people, he said. On May 8, the Congress had launched its poll manifesto, promising cleanliness, bringing metro to ease traffic congestion and job creation among other things.The seat will witness a contest between BJP's Kher and four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Kher had won the seat by defeating Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes.Polling in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency will take place on May 19. PTI CHS DPB