Monsanto India net profit falls 57.45 pc in March quarter

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Seed firm Monsanto India Tuesday posted a 57.45 per cent drop in its net profit to Rs 22.61 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19. Its net profit had stood at Rs 53.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a BSE filing. The company's total income declined to Rs 132.56 crore during the January-March 2019 period, compared with Rs 161.18 crore in the year-ago quarter. Global chemical and pharma major Bayer has acquired the US-based Monsanto globally for over USD 60 billion. Shares of Monsanto India fell 0.55 per cent to settle at Rs 2,504.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday. PTI LUX HRS
