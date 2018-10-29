scorecardresearch
Monsanto India Q2 profit at Rs 24 cr, revenue up 33% at Rs 133.49 cr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Seed firm Monsanto India Monday reported a net profit of Rs 24.09 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.Its net loss stood at Rs 6.39 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income rose to Rs 133.49 crore during July-September 2018 from Rs 100.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a rise of over 33 per cent.Global chemical and pharma major Bayer has acquired the US-based Monsanto globally for over USD 60 billion. PTI MJH SHWMKJ

