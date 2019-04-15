Monsoon likely to be 'near normal' this year: IMD

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Monsoon is likely to be "near normal" this year, the India Meteorological Department said Monday.Monsoon is likely to be 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA), a senior official of the IMD said.LPA is the average of rainfall between 1951 and 2000, which is 89 cm. Anything between 90-95 per cent of LPA falls under the "below normal" category. PTI PR KND AAR