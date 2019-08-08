Monsoon not so active in HP, records 28 pc less rainfall: MeT department

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) Monsoon is not so active in Himachal Pradesh this year as the state has received 28 per cent less rainfall so far, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. From June 1 to August 8, the state received only 326.6 mm rainfall, which is 28 per cent less than the normal of 452.3 mm for this period, Shimla MeT Director Manmohan Singh told PTI here.He said seven of the state's total 12 districts received much less rainfall in this period.Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts have witnessed 28 to 71 per cent less rainfall than the normal till now, Singh said.However, the remaining five districts, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Una, have received normal rainfall so far, he said.June 1 to September 30 is considered as the rainy season and Himachal is likely to witness significant rainfall in two weeks after August 12, but thereafter not much rainfall is expected, Singh said.Providing data, he said HP had received 927 mm rainfall during last monsoon which was 21 per cent higher as compared to normal 763.5 mm. However, much below normal rainfall is expected this season, he added. PTI DJI AD RCJ