Monsoon session of HP assembly from August 19

Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held from August 19 to 31. The state Cabinet has decided to recommend to the governor to convene the monsoon session with a total of 11 sittings, an official spokesperson said. In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Cabinet decided to enhance the procurement price of apple under the market intervention scheme (MIS) from Rs 7.50 to Rs 8 per kilo. As many as 279 procurement centres will be opened in parts of the state to facilitate the apple growers. The cabinet gave its nod to increase the honorarium of water guards from Rs 2,100 to Rs 3,000 and para fitters and pump operators from Rs 3 000 to Rs 4 000, who are engaged by the Irrigation and Public Health Department. This will benefit around 6,200 water guards and 500 para fitters and pump operators. To ensure the optimum use of solar energy, the Cabinet also decided to provide 30 per cent subsidy on the installation of the solar water heating system with a capacity of 100 to 200 litre per day to domestic consumers in the state. It also approved to fill five posts of civil judge in the Himachal Pradesh High Court through direct recruitment. Condoling the death of 13 soldiers of the 4 Assam Rifles and a civilian in a building collapse near Kumarhatti in Solan district, the Cabinet observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.