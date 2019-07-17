Monsoon session of UP legislature to commence from Thursday

Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will present its first supplementary budget for the current fiscal in the brief monsoon session of the state legislature commencing from Thursday. The Adityanath government will get the first supplementary budgetary grants for 2019-20 passed, Vidhan Sabha Secretariat sources said Wednesday. According to the tentative schedule, the UP Assembly will have only seven sittings. The House will look somewhat different this time as 11 of its senior members have been elected to Lok Sabha. Among the prominent faces which will be missing from the House are Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who has been elected from Rampur, and Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who now represents Allahabad in Lok Sabha. Leader of opposition and senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary said his party will raise the cases of "political vendetta" by the ruling party in the state. "We will raise the issue of senior SP leader Azam Khan being harassed by the state government and framing him in fake land grabbing cases," he said. The Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to raise all issues related to people's welfare and problems arising out of floods and rains in the state, senior BSP leader and MLA Uma Shankar Singh told PTI. Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar said rising crime rate and deaths due to spurious liquor in UP are among the topics which will be raised by his party to question the state government's sincerity in extending help to the common people. The supplementary budget will be tabled on July 23 while a debate on it will be held on July 24. The UP government had presented a budget of Rs 4.71 lakh crore in February. The sources said on the opening day, the House will be adjourned for the day after condoling the death of BJP MLA from Agra (North) Jagan Prasad Garg, who passed away in April. According to the tentative schedule, the Assembly session will conclude on July 26. In the brief session, the state government is slated to bring a few bills to replace ordinances promulgated during the inter-session period. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought cooperation from leaders of all parties to ensure smooth running of the House. At an all-party meeting here, he said the legislators should discuss problems related to the people and help in orderly conduct of the business. An official Twitter handle of the UP Vidhan Sabha was activated on Wednesday to share information pertaining to the House. PTI SAB SMI SNESNE