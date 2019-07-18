Monsoon session: UP Assembly adjourned after obituary reference

Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) The first day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly's monsoon session on Thursday was adjourned after paying tributes to BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg, who died in April.As soon as the House met this morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence over the death of the Agra North MLA.He said that Garg was involved in various social activities and his death was an irreparable loss to the party and the House.Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, BSP leader Lalji Verma and others also read out their condolence messages.The House then observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect.After the obituary reference, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit adjourned the House for the day.Earlier, Samajwadi Party legislators belong to both the Assembly and the Legislative Council sat on dharna before Chowdhury Charan Singh's statue in the Vidhan Bhawan premises.Donning red caps, they tried to corner the BJP over law and order situation in the state, saying that Wednesday's killings in Sonbhadra and attack on police personnel is Sambhal were enough to expose tall claims of the BJP government.The SP MLAs also raised plight of farmers in under the current dispensation. PTI ABN SMI SOMSOM