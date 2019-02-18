Monte Carlo settles trademark row with Skoda Auto

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Garments manufacturer Monte Carlo Fashions Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Skoda Auto India allowing the automaker to use its trademark 'Monte Carlo'. The agreement between the two parties comes a year after a Delhi court had admitted a trademark violation plea for infringement of trademark Monte Carlo owned by Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd against Skoda Auto India from using the brand name with respect to a new Monte Carlo edition car. Under the agreement, Skoda India has obtained a licence from Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd to use its trademarks 'Monte Carlo', in the whole of India in respect of its products comprising only of cars, cars accessories and spare parts as well as on packaging, promotional and advertising material associated therewith. "We have agreed to give Skoda a licence to use our brand name to market and sell their Monte Carlo edition of cars. This is a win-win solution for both the companies," Monte Carlo Fashions Executive Director Rishabh Oswal said in a statement. However, the company hopes that this case will set a precedent and ensure that corporate organisations adopt a more careful approach towards trademark infringement, he added. PTI MSS HRS